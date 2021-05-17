Take a look around this beautiful Bedfordshire Grade II Iisted Georgian townhouse complete with wine cellar

Hobourn House, a classic, Grade II listed Georgian townhouse is on the market for offers in excess of £1,750,000 with Michael Graham on Rightmove.

The Bedford Street property was built in circa 1725 and is a classically symmetrical, well proportioned, mainly brick double pile house on five levels with a pitched slate and tiled roof.

The ground floor has the two principal reception rooms, the kitchen and an adjoining second kitchen with a breakfast area. There is a TV room on the lower ground floor as well as a boot room and a boiler room which has access to the wine cellar.

The house has five bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a sitting room. The six bedrooms are on the first and second floors and all have built-in storage.

1. The main reception rooms radiate off the hallway and a wooden staircase with a polished handrail proceeds to the first-floor galleried landing.

2. Living room: retained period features include moulded coving and a dado rail, and an open fireplace with a fluted pilaster painted wood mantel, with alcoves either side fitted with bowed bookshelves.

3. The house has beautiful views of Woburn's historic church.

4. The kitchen has been lovingly restored with timeless bespoke classically designed fitted cabinetry with attention to detail.There are Oak ceiling beams, and Oak flooring continues through an opening into the second kitchen.