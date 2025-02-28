What's your fave part of the property? Picture: Castles Estate AgentsWhat's your fave part of the property? Picture: Castles Estate Agents
What's your fave part of the property? Picture: Castles Estate Agents

Take a look inside this £1.45m home in Edlesborough - with 10 acres and a heated pool

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 12:37 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 12:48 BST
A view of the countryside, five bedrooms, a purpose-built office AND a heated pool – you’re in for a treat!

With five double bedrooms and three bathrooms, this home on the border of Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire is ideal for a family to come in and make memories here.

Sparrow Hall Cottage has nearly nearly 3’000 sq. ft. of living space, outbuildings, and 10 acres of land.

Whether it’s the property’s pool or views that’s piqued your interest, Sparrow Hall Cottage is on the market with Castles Estate Agents in Eaton Bray for £1,450,000.

Click here for more information. Get scrolling and let’s have a look around

From this angle, you can see the house, two double garages, refurbished pool, outbuildings and garden!

1. Sparrow Hall Cottage

From this angle, you can see the house, two double garages, refurbished pool, outbuildings and garden! Photo: Castles Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The house has a snug, family room and a living room - so there's plenty of space for all the family to relax!

2. Sparrow Hall Cottage

The house has a snug, family room and a living room - so there's plenty of space for all the family to relax! Photo: Castles Estate Agents

Photo Sales
There's a study inside the house, and also space to work in the purpose-built workshop.

3. Sparrow Hall Cottage

There's a study inside the house, and also space to work in the purpose-built workshop. Photo: Castles Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The refitted kitchen is fully integrated with an impressive island, instant boiling water tap and hide and slide ovens. Imagine cooking up a storm here!

4. Sparrow Hall Cottage

The refitted kitchen is fully integrated with an impressive island, instant boiling water tap and hide and slide ovens. Imagine cooking up a storm here! Photo: Castles Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BuckinghamshireHertfordshire
News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice