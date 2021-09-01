Take a tour around £1.5m thatched family house in Bedfordshire with private gardens

Take a tour around this beautiful, thatched family home in Bedfordshire that is on the market for a guide price of £1.5m with Savills.

The property, based on Holywell Road, Studham, boasts over 3,000 sq ft of internal living space and offers "great flexibility" for those who may wish to convert part of the house into a separate self contained annexe.

You can enjoy views over the private gardens from the kitchen/breakfast room - the 'hub' of the home - while there are many features to admire inside, including open fireplaces, exposed ceiling timbers, oak flooring and a hand painted kitchen.

The property has a stone sun terrace which leads onto a "delightful and carefully landscaped" garden. There are also less formal gardens beyond, and a vegetable garden to one side.

The home's boundary is flanked by fir and oak trees and there are a range of outbuildings, too.

To find out more, visit: https://search.savills.com/property-detail/gbhprshrs180159?accept=true&_ga=2.260801230.2123089816.1630480545-347391625.1630480545

