Top 10 neighbourhoods in Bedfordshire with the biggest drop in property prices

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 30th May 2025, 15:51 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 16:04 BST
Have a look at the top 10 neighbourhoods in Bedfordshire with the biggest decrease in property prices.

The new research has rated the Bedfordshire neighbourhoods based on how much house prices have changed over the past year.

Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance created their House Price Change Report, which was used to rank the neighbourhoods in the county – focusing on percentage change in house prices from September 2023 to September 2024.

They compared the median house prices for the two dates in various parts of Northamptonshire using data from the Office for National Statistics. They then found out which areas had the largest spikes and declines in prices.

Some places saw property prices drop by as much as 25 per cent, with median prices falling from £280,0000 to just over £210,000. Other areas had smaller drops, between 13.2 per cent and 11 per cent.

Scroll through our gallery to see if your neighbourhood is on the list:

Property prices in Clapham, Oakley and Thurleigh, Bedford, fell by 11%, dropping from £362,500 to £322,500 between September 2023 and September 2024.

1. Clapham, Oakley and Thurleigh

Property prices in Clapham, Oakley and Thurleigh, Bedford, fell by 11%, dropping from £362,500 to £322,500 between September 2023 and September 2024. Photo: Google Maps

Property prices in Houghton Conquest and Clophill, Central Bedfordshire, fell by 12%, dropping from £477,500 to £420,000 between September 2023 and September 2024.

2. Houghton Conquest and Clophill

Property prices in Houghton Conquest and Clophill, Central Bedfordshire, fell by 12%, dropping from £477,500 to £420,000 between September 2023 and September 2024. Photo: Google Maps

Property prices in Wixams and Elstow, Bedford, fell by 12.8%, dropping from £389,748 to £340,000 between September 2023 and September 2024

3. Wixams and Elstow

Property prices in Wixams and Elstow, Bedford, fell by 12.8%, dropping from £389,748 to £340,000 between September 2023 and September 2024 Photo: Google Maps

Property prices in Kingsway, Luton, fell by 13.2%, dropping from £285,000 to £247,250 between September 2023 and September 2024

4. Kingsway

Property prices in Kingsway, Luton, fell by 13.2%, dropping from £285,000 to £247,250 between September 2023 and September 2024 Photo: Google Maps

