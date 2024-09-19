Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everything you need to know about the Lulu Guinness fashion brand.

If you are in the fashion know, then the brand Lulu Guinness will be on your radar. The was founded in 1989 by fashion designer, Lucinda ‘Lulu’ Jane Guinness OBE, who created a forward-thinking briefcase for women. The brand's motto is "Dare to be Different".

Lulu Guinness is known for its witty and glamorous bags that are inspired by retro glamour and modern chic. Some of their most recognizable bags include the Lips Clutch, Florist Basket, and Rose Basket. I have the stunning Lulu Guinness black and white stripe tote bag with bold red lips and use it all the time for my food shop.

As well as handbags, Lulu Guinness launched a clothing line in 2017 and also has a selection of accessories. The designer brand has a huge range of items that can be on the expensive side. The shopper tote bag is a great way to have a little bit of Lulu Guinness in your life, whilst adding a touch of glamour to your food shop trip.

3 Must-have Lulu Guinness Bags

The Lulu Guinness Checkered Tote Bag, £12 is one of the most sought after shopping bags. The black and white check with signature red detail is synonymous with the brand. If you want to look like a fashionista in Tesco then this is the only bag to be seen carrying your food shop in.

Black Multi Pam Crossbody Bag £115.00 - The perfect sized bag for all your essentials. The crossbody bag is quite understated for the brand but still features the bold red colour.

Lulu Red Glitter Lips Clutch Bag £325.00 This beautifully designed clutch is perfect for a special event and is available in multiple colours.

