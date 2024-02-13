News you can trust since 1861
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue's slice of council tax bill set to increase

Fire and Rescue Authority members approved the proposal to increase the precept by 2.99 per cent
By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 13th Feb 2024, 14:57 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 16:27 GMT

The council tax precept for Bedfordshire’s Fire and Rescue Service is set to increase following a vote by members of the Fire and Rescue Authority.

This morning (Tuesday, February 13) authority members approved the proposal to increase the precept by 2.99 per cent, meaning a charge of £112.72 for a Band D equivalent property.

Members heard that this increase was under the 3 per cent capping limit.

Gavin Chambers, the fire service’s assistant chief officer/treasurer, told members that 59 per cent of respondents to a public consultation supported the increase (there was a total of 703 responses).

The precept for each band is as follows: Band A – £75.15; Band B – £87.67; Band C – £100.20; Band D – £112.72; Band E – £137.77; Band F – £162.82; Band G – £187.87; Band H – £225.44.