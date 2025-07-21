Leighton Linslade Arts Forum awards grants at AGM

The Leighton Linslade Arts Forum recently held it’s AGM where it was reported that 10 grants had been awarded during the past financial year for diverse things from workshops to music for choir and orchestra, to display items. This included 4 singing groups, 2 playing bands, a film festival, a school and an art society. Those organisations who received grants were:

Buzz Film Festival

All Saints Choir

Linsdale Singers

Award Recipients

Stewkley Singers

Leighton Buzzard Music

Beds Royal British Legion Band

Brooklands School

Festival Singers

Heath Band

Leighton Buzzard Art Society

Due to the timing of the meeting, it was also possible to present grant awards to the first round of recipients for the current year. Our chairman Cllr Nigel Carnell was delighted to award the grant cheques to representatives of the organisations who were the recipients. These were:

Infinite Allstars Cheerleading Academy

Leighton Linslade Concert Band

Stewkley Singers

Leighton Buzzard Music

Leighton Buzzard Festival Singers

Heath Band

Beds Royal British Legion Band

These grants will help fund uniforms, music, concerts, and most excitingly, equipment for a new cheerleading academy, Infinite Allstars.

The recipients can be seen being presented with their cheques (see photo). Nigel Carnell commented ‘I’m delighted that the Arts Forum on behalf of the Town Council can help support and promote our Arts organisations. We are so fortunate to have such an active and engaged arts community in the town, probably the most active in Central Bedfordshire and so well supported by our residents’.

We now have a second round of opportunity to apply for grants for Arts based organisations in Leighton Linslade. The deadline for this next round of applications is 30th September. To apply download a copy of our grant application form and terms and conditions from our website which can be found at: www.llaf.uk