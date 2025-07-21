Leighton Linslade Arts Forum awards grants at AGM
Due to the timing of the meeting, it was also possible to present grant awards to the first round of recipients for the current year. Our chairman Cllr Nigel Carnell was delighted to award the grant cheques to representatives of the organisations who were the recipients. These were:
Infinite Allstars Cheerleading Academy
Leighton Linslade Concert Band
Stewkley Singers
Leighton Buzzard Music
Leighton Buzzard Festival Singers
Heath Band
Beds Royal British Legion Band
These grants will help fund uniforms, music, concerts, and most excitingly, equipment for a new cheerleading academy, Infinite Allstars.
The recipients can be seen being presented with their cheques (see photo). Nigel Carnell commented ‘I’m delighted that the Arts Forum on behalf of the Town Council can help support and promote our Arts organisations. We are so fortunate to have such an active and engaged arts community in the town, probably the most active in Central Bedfordshire and so well supported by our residents’.
We now have a second round of opportunity to apply for grants for Arts based organisations in Leighton Linslade. The deadline for this next round of applications is 30th September. To apply download a copy of our grant application form and terms and conditions from our website which can be found at: www.llaf.uk