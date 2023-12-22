Taylor Wimpey North Thames has donated £2,000 towards the Rotary ShoeBox Scheme which donates gifts packed inside shoeboxes to disadvantaged people in Eastern Europe.

The donation was made through Hoddesdon Rotary Club, local to the housebuilder’s High Leigh Garden Village Development, who are taking part in the national Rotary scheme which started in 1994 to provide children in Iasi, Romania, with Christmas gifts.

The housebuilder’s contribution has been put towards the over £3,000 shipping cost of a lorry packed with 10,500 shoeboxes to be delivered to disadvantaged people in Romania in time for Christmas.

The Rotary Shoebox Scheme sends over 50,000 shoebox donations each year to Central and Eastern Europe, delivering them via trusted partners to orphanages, homes, hospitals, women’s refuges and hostels to people of all ages.

Jason Turner, Sales Manager at North Thames, said: “We’re delighted to support the Rotary ShoeBox Scheme this Christmas. These deliveries are a year-long effort by Rotary Clubs across the UK and they’re part of an amazing cause which ensures people from all backgrounds can experience the joy of receiving a gift.”

Jeff Ryan of Hoddesdon Rotary Club said: “We were thrilled with Taylor Wimpey’s generous donation which will enable thousands of disadvantaged people in Romania to receive a Christmas gift.”

