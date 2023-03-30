Meet up to 300 alpacas as the Spring Alpaca Fiesta takes place in Slapton

Come face to face with these incredible animals at the alpaca fiesta

Animal lovers are set to converge on the annual Spring Alpaca Fiesta – one of the biggest alpaca shows in the events calendar, from April 14 to 16.

The event is traditionally aimed at both hobby and large herd alpaca breeders, but again opens its doors to the general public as show organisers respond to the growing popularity of one of Peru’s most beautiful creatures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Free to attend, the event gives visitors the opportunity to learn more and get up and personal with the many different breeds of alpaca, at Bury Farm Equestrian Centre in Slapton.

The Spring Alpaca Fiesta is a free event with parking and refreshments available

Visitors can expect to see around 300 alpacas in one place with the opportunity to talk to breeders and experts and learn all you need to know about these amazing animals.

Organisers say the country’s affection for alpacas is growing with the event proving a hugely popular family attraction and a massive hit with children of all ages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fun event is run by the Heart of England Alpaca Group on behalf of the British Alpaca Society (BAS), which is dedicated to the welfare of alpacas and the education of their owners in the UK.

The fiesta, at Bury Farm Equestrian Centre, Slapton, near Leighton Buzzard, LU7 9BT, is on from 2pm on Friday, April 14 and open all day on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16.

Entry is free with car parking and refreshments available.