New play park is welcomed by families on Meadow Way estate in Leighton Buzzard

A new state-of-the-art play park has been welcomed by families on the Meadow Way estate in Leighton Buzzard.

The facility, which offers an exciting outdoor experience for children between six and 16 years old, features a roundabout, multi-play unit with a slide and a climbing wall suitable for all abilities and a new basketball hoop.

The new park has been built on the Green in the middle of the Meadow Way to replace an existing play park, with new pathways created to make it more accessible for families.

The new play park at Meadow Way has been a huge hit with families

The work has been part of a series of improvements to the Meadow Way estate carried out Central Beds Council’s housing service. These include extensive tree works, installing planters outside the community centre, and working with Community Payback to clear pathways and alleyways. The council’s Tenancy Involvement and Engagement team have also held drop-in sessions to help tenants with housing matters.

Cllr Steven Watkins, executive member for business, housing and public assets, said: “The opening of the new play park coincided with the Easter holidays, allowing families to really explore and make the most of it. Our housing officers have received great feedback from families on the Meadow Way estate, who have told us their children are really enjoying the new equipment, something I hope continues for years to come.