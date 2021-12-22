Seven festive foods you must not give dogs and puppies at Christmas

Christmas really is the most ​w​onderful time of the year; warm cosy fires, twinkling lights, mulled wine and delicious food!

​But the​ chocolate selection boxes, mince pie​s​​, rum truffles and other seasonal ​treats, while great for us, ​are not usually good for our four-legged friends​. Some could even prove fatal​ ​if wolfed down by dogs.​

Foods to be mindful of with your dog

To help keep dogs safe over the festive period, know which foods may pose a risk to them, as ​no-one wants​ a trip to the vets.​

​These ​popular Christmas treats ​are ones to be wary of​:

Chocolate -Contains theobromine and caffeine which are dangerous to dogs.

Sweets (e.g. candy canes) – May contain the artificial sweetener xylitol which is toxic to dogs.

Mince pies – Often contain, raisins or sultanas which are harmful to dogs.

Stuffing – May contain onions or garlic which can damage red blood cells.

Cooked bones – Can splinter and cause internal damage.

Roast potatoes – If cooked in poultry fat or oil, they can be too high in fat for dogs.

Christmas cake or Christmas pudding – May contain raisins or sultanas which are harmful to dogs.

What else could be a hazard to dog ​s​ at Christmas?

It’s not just the ‘edible’ foods that we need to think about, we also need to consider the inedible objects that still might tempt our pets.

Glass tree decorations, wrapping paper, small plastic cracker toys (to name just a few) can look like tempting chew toys or snacks to some dogs.

Unfortunately, if these are ingested they may pose a choking hazard, or could splinter into sharp pieces and cause internal damage.

Store toys and delicate decorations up high, and make sure to throw any discarded wrapping paper away as soon as possible.

We love them - so must look after them:

Foods your dog may enjoy

​While​ tucking into ​a​ home-cooked roast,​ it's common to look​ down to a ​beseeching​ pair of deep brown eyes, willing us to share our plate​.

​ While there are many foods our dogs cannot eat over the festive season, it doesn’t mean to say they should be excluded from all celebrations. ​This ​list ​is ​of foods that are healthy treats for your dog in small amounts:

Brussel sprouts (boiled)

Carrots (can be raw)

Cauliflower (boiled)

Broccoli (can be raw)

Cooked, plain chicken or turkey meat (lean with no skin or bones)

Top tip: put these foods on​ ​to a separate plate and put aside for your dog. That way, ​they can be picked up as dog treats by family or friends.

It’s important that you don’t add​ ​sauces, salt, gravy or fat to the above ingredients as this may make your dog unwell.

Please ​also ​note that while these treats may be ok for a healthy dog, they may not be appropriate for dogs with a medical condition or intolerance​s. I​f you are unsure, check with your vet first.

Just like us, dogs can be prone to putting on a few extra pounds as a result of more treats over Christmas. It’s all too tempting to give your dog a little extra as we indulge at this time of the year​.

H​owever​,​ treats should ​always ​be given in moderation and ​be in accordance with​ the exercise output of your dog.