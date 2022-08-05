LNER has revealed the paintwork for its brand new livery

IN PICTURES: LNER unveils new special livery Class 91 No. 91111 ‘For the Fallen’

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has unveiled special livery Class 91 No. 91111 locomotive ‘For the Fallen’ with its new paintwork and updated vinyl as part of an essential maintenance programme.

By Christine Emelone
Friday, 5th August 2022, 12:35 pm

The livery features the original design created to mark the contribution of, and the lives lost by regiments along the East Coast route during the First World War. First unveiled in 2014, it depicts soldiers, artefacts, poppies and tributes in honour of the fallen.

The InterCity 225 fleet leased by LNER is undergoing a full repaint and rebrand during the coming months as the rolling stock receives essential maintenance. Locomotive 91111 ‘For the Fallen’ is the latest to have work completed.

The original design marks the lives lost by regiments along the East Coast route,

Photo: LNER/Charlotte Graham

The updated vinyl and artwork is part of an essential maintenance programme.

Photo: LNER/Charlotte Graham

