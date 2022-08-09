Travel: Relaxation comes as standard at Appletree Holiday Park

Alan Wooding and his companions enjoy the hot tub

With the 2022 summer holiday season having already suffered disruption on so many fronts, it's no wonder that families are opting to stay much closer to home this summer, writes Alan Wooding.

In the week following the hottest temperatures ever recorded in the UK and as an alternative to the current airport chaos, I spent a four-night break in a peaceful parkland setting in rural Lincolnshire instead of opting for a crowded seaside resort.

With the school holidays in full swing and with many families continuing to risk flight delays, ferry disruption or even complete cancellations, I booked into Away Resorts' stunning new 150 acre Appletree Holiday Park complex located in Hubbert's Bridge, close to the town of Boston.

Donkeys on Skegness beach

With £3.5 million having already been spent, the Appletree holiday complex officially opened on July 14 although it had been open from early June. Holidaying with my daughter and 11-year-old granddaughter, we booked into a Woodland Lodge which has two spacious bedrooms and it comes with a glorious hot tub as standard!

The whole complex incorporates the modern Boston West Hotel together with its challenging nine-hole golf course, the 150-acre site having been established on half of what was once an 18-hole golf course.

Work on a new indoor swimming pool, fitness gym, spa and sauna is due to start in September and should be ready for the latter part of the 2023 season while the accommodation comes in a variety of brand new executive double-glazed and fully heated lodges or luxury eight-berth caravans.

My master en suite bedroom had a free-standing bathtub plus two televisions, one a unique mirror-style one mounted above the enormous tub, the other a 32-inch version in front of the bed. In the other bedroom (which sleeps three and also has a TV) there's bunk beds plus a comfy single next to a rather smart family bathroom with a woodland-themed shower cubicle.

The Woodland Retreat

Finished in a woodland theme with a smattering of Scottish-looking baronial tartan upholstery, the Woodland Lodge has everything you would expect from luxury accommodation.

In the impressively equipped kitchen is a double oven with a five burners, a microwave, dishwasher, large fridge-freezer okus all the usual utensils, crockery, cutlery and glassware.

In the spacious lounge-diner is a 50-inch television and DVD player watched from an extra large Chesterfield-style corner sofa. All the beds were made up on arrival while there are complimentary toiletries, towels and a handy information welcome pack which included an ice cold bottle of Prosecco which we enjoyed while sitting in the hot tub. And just in case you're wondering, there's also a full WiFi service.

The novelty of a hot tub on the private decking and patio area certainly wowed my granddaughter who would have happily stayed in all day but we were also there to enjoy the rest of the park and the surrounding countryside.

The inside of the lodge

We tried out the driving range with its 20 floodlit bays which gave us plenty of laughs and dined in the Six West Restaurant and Tipsey Eagle Lounge Bar after enjoying the woodland walks.

There's large outdoor cinema on Tuesdays and Saturdays but unfortunately we missed out as it was rather chilly on our last night, so instead of watching The Lion King, we went back to our lodge to watch England's Women beat Sweden 4-0 in the European Championship semi-final.

There is a colourful splash zone for younger children and a well-equipped children's playground while you can play foot golf or hire cycles. Should you wish to venture out onto the nine-hole course, either with a trolley or in one of the park's electric buggies, golf clubs are also available.

Out and about

Just a six minute drive from Appletree Holiday Park we visited the unique Bubblecar Museum in the village of Langrick. It's the home of around 50 different tiny microcar vehicles made popular in the 1950s and 60s.

The Lincolnshire Wildlife Park in the village of Friskney was packed with all manner of species including white lions and tigers along along with over 100 different species of parrots, the charity park's long time patron being top illusionist Derren Brown.

We also visited Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve which looks out across The Wash and then nearby Skegness for a fish and chip lunch. At Boston's St Botolph's Church – more commonly known as The Stump – we climbed the 209 steps for splendid views across the town and the muddy tidal river known as The Haven before visiting the Maud Foster Windmill only to find that it's only open on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

And as the Appletree Holiday Park website adds about the nearby attractions: “From the historic port town of Boston and the city of Lincoln with its imposing cathedral to the kiss-me-quick delights of sunny Skegness, there really is something for everyone.”

Fact file

Appletree Holiday Park, Hubbert's Bridge, Boston, Lincolnshire PE20 3QX.

For more details, see the website at www.awayresorts.co.uk/parks/lincolnshire/appletree

Call 03304 332 854 or email [email protected]