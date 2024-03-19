A5 reopens after two car collision near Hockliffe
Traffic is now ‘flowing freely’ according to National Highways
The A5 has reopened following a two car collision this morning between the Flying Fox roundabout and the A4012 (near Hockcliffe).
Emergency services including Bedfordshire Police, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and East of England Ambulance Service were in attendance. National Highways Service Providers were also at the scene to assist with traffic management and debris clearance. The road was closed for around two hours.
This is a breaking story and more information will be added as it becomes available.