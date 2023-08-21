Autism Bedfordshire receives £10,000 grant from The Panacea Charitable Trust

The grant will be used to fund the Adult Skills within Bedford and our 2024 Summer Schemes.

Their aim is to offer Skills to Autistic Adults is to offer a range of courses and workshops for autistic adults to live independent, empowered and fulfilling lives, aged 18 and over. Topics including such as communication, well being, understanding my autism and many other skills. The services aim to help autistic adults develop their confidence, self-esteem, social skills, and independence.

The 2024 Summer Schemes are a series of week-long activity programmes for autistic children and young people aged 3 to 17 during the summer holidays. The schemes offer a variety of fun and stimulating activities, such as sports, games, crafts, sensory play, and trips to local attractions. The schemes also provide respite and support for the families of the participants.

Adult services Bedford Fortnightly Social Group enjoying a meal

Autism Bedfordshire’s Adult Services Director, Sharna Raine, said: “We are extremely grateful to The Panacea Charitable Trust for their generous support. This grant will make a huge difference to the lives of many autistic people and their families in Bedford. It will enable us to continue delivering our vital services that help our beneficiaries to overcome the barriers they face and to achieve their full potential.”

The Panacea Charitable Trust is a UK registered charity that was established in 1926 as The Panacea Society, a religious community based in Bedford. Today, the charity operates The Panacea Museum, which showcases the history and beliefs of the society, and maintains an archive of books, manuscripts, and papers related to the society and its antecedents. The charity also provides grants for the relief of poverty and sickness and to advance education in Bedford and the surrounding area.