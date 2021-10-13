Award-winning Bedfordshire fire crew are a breath of fresh air

A team from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has won best Breathing Apparatus Team at the National Breathing Apparatus Competition

On Saturday, October 2, the team attended the Fire Service College to take part in the competition which is open to all the UK Fire and Rescue Services and is a chance to showcase best practice and firefighter safety in several categories.

Assessment is carried out using skilled staff from different Fire and Rescue Services from around the UK from Command and Control to Lead Breathing Apparatus and Fire Behaviour Instructors.

From left to right: Dominic Cook, Tony Mayne, Luke Stanbridge, Mick Orme and Matt Hyland

Bedfordshire’s team was made up of Watch Manager (WM) Luke Stanbridge – Incident Command, WM Matt Hyland – Breathing Apparatus (BA) Team, WM Mick Orme – BA Team, WM Tony Mayne – BA Entry Control Officer and Crew Manager Dominic Cook - Fireground / Pump operator

Each team was faced with the scenario of a property fire, with teams being given 30 minutes to extinguish the fire and rescue any casualties.