Baby boom at Woburn Safari Park

Spring has seen a baby boom at Bedfordshire’s Woburn Safari Park.

Woburn’s lovable new faces include little red-necked wallabies, two addax antelope babies, two eland antelope calves and two adorable ring-tailed lemur babies.

The first lemur was born to mother, Kirindy, and father, Berenti, in March, and now resides with his family in the walk-through Land of the Lemurs enclosure. His half-sister was born to mother Sambava just a few days later. The park’s lemurs all have Malagasy names, which is the national language of the species’ native Madagascar.

Animal keeper, Louise Moody, said: “It’s great to see so many new arrivals at Woburn this spring.”

Keepers have also welcomed two beautiful female addax calves within days of each other. Amelie, gave birth to a male on a March afternoon and keepers were overjoyed when they arrived at work to discover that Forest had also given birth to a female calf just a couple of days later.

Native to the Sahara Desert, addax are a critically endangered species and there are thought to be less than 300 individuals left in the wild.

Two female elands have been blessed with babies too, as Nickie and Nacky have both given birth.

There have also been lots of new babies in the Foot Safari’s Australian Walkabout enclosure, home to red-necked wallabies and greater rhea.

Some of the new ‘Joeys’ are still very small and hairless, and families can often spot them with their faces peeking out of their mother’s pouches.

