Battle over Valley Farm reignited after developer appeals again to build new homes

A tug-of-war over a patch of countryside overlooking Linslade has broke out once again after developers issued another appeal to the Planning Inspectorate.

For nearly 10 years, residents have fought doggedly to preserve Valley Farm off Derwent Road against proposed housing by developer Paul Newman Homes.

Plans to erect 300 homes at Valley Farm were rejected by the Planning Inspectorate in January last year. A plan to erect 900 homes on the same site was rejected back in 2012.

Now, Paul Newman Homes has made another appeal to the Planning Inspectorate – this time over its outline plan for 50 homes for agricultural land north of Leighton Road (A4146) – after Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC) failed to determine the application before its deadline.

Leighton-Linslade town councillor Clive Palmer told the LBO that Valley Farm has been put forward as Green Belt in AVDC’s Local Plan, which is currently under examination by another inspector.

Cllr Palmer said: “Clearly, the outcome of that examination is extremely relevant as far as the planning application is concerned. If the Local Plan is approved and adopted, including the designation of this land as Green Belt, then the prospects for future housing development on it will be further and substantially reduced.

“Presumably, therefore, this is now an attempt by the developer to pre-empt and outmanoeuvre the Local Plan process.”

Public comments can be submitted online at https://acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk or in writing (three copies) to Initial Appeals, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Temple Quay, Bristol, BS1 6PN. The planning reference is APP/J0405/W/3203307. All comments must be received by November 23.