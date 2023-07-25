Bellway hosts ‘dusty boots’ event at site in Leighton Buzzard

The event took place on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 July, with house-hunters donning hard hats, hi-vis jackets and boots so they could enjoy a sneak peek at properties before their completion.

Prospective buyers were shown around a range of house types including the three-bedroom Turner, Chandler and Lymner, and the four-bedroom Pargeter, Luthier, Wootton, and Nene.

The properties they visited are at various stages of build. Some are at the point where walls, rooves and stairs are in, and carpenters, electricians and plumbers have carried out their initial work. Others were further advanced, with finished and painted internal walls.

Bellway Sales Advisors Jasem Kashani and Holly Birch helped host a ‘Dusty Boots’ event

Luke Southgate, Sales Director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “Our dusty boots event at Chamberlains Bridge was a great success, with our team welcoming buyers onto the development to see the build progress we have made so far.

“Events such as these not only give buyers an opportunity to get a feel for the size and layout of the different house types before work on them is completed. They also provide a fascinating insight into the processes that go into making modern, energy efficient new-build properties.”

Chamberlains Bridge, located off Vandyke Road, is the third phase of the broader Chamberlains Barn neighbourhood, which will provide 950 new homes to the area. A site for a primary school, a community centre, and public open space including a country park, allotments, orchards and play areas are also planned as part of the larger scheme.

Once completed, Chamberlains Bridge will comprise 135 houses for private and 45 affordable homes for local people through low-cost rent and shared ownership.

Sales Advisor Holly Birch shows potential buyers around Chamberlains Bridge at ‘Dusty Boots’

There is currently a selection of three and four-bedroom homes available to reserve at Chamberlains Bridge, with prices starting at £395,000 and £520,000 respectively.