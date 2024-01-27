Body found in search for missing 94-year-old Vincent from Linslade
Formal identification has yet to take place
Police searching for a missing 94-year-old Vincent from Linslade have confirmed a body was discovered in the Grand Union Canal on the outskirts of Leighton Buzzard yesterday.
Formal identification is yet to take place, but his family have been informed.
A police spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with Vincent’s loved ones during this extremely difficult time. Thank you to Midshires Search & Rescue and everyone else who supported our appeal to help locate him.”