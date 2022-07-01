Brave firefighters descend on Linslade farm to tackle late night blaze

Crews from Leighton Buzzard, Stopsley and Toddington rushed to Gogs Farm at 10.36pm on June 29, after a large artic trailer caught fire.
The teams managed to control the fire, also also called the environment agency to the scene.
A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "We were called to a large artic trailer vehicle fire at Gogs Farm, Linslade, at 10.36pm on June 29.
"We sent four appliances from Leighton Buzzard, Stopsley and Toddington along with a drone from Harold, to the scene to control the fire and manage the incident.
"On arrival we found that there was also a large amount of rubbish including car tyres and batteries involved in the fire so the environment agency were called as a result.
"We left the scene in the hands of the environment agency at 12.48pm."