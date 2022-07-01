Brave firefighters descend on Linslade farm to tackle late night blaze

Brave firefighters tackled a late night blaze at a farm in Linslade on Wednesday night.

By News Reporter
Friday, 1st July 2022, 5:38 pm
Updated Friday, 1st July 2022, 6:05 pm
The scene at Gogs Farm. Credit: Liam Smith/Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
The scene at Gogs Farm. Credit: Liam Smith/Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Crews from Leighton Buzzard, Stopsley and Toddington rushed to Gogs Farm at 10.36pm on June 29, after a large artic trailer caught fire.

The teams managed to control the fire, also also called the environment agency to the scene.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "We were called to a large artic trailer vehicle fire at Gogs Farm, Linslade, at 10.36pm on June 29.

Read More

Read More
Swiss Cottage care home in Leighton Buzzard rated 'Inadequate' for second year i...

"We sent four appliances from Leighton Buzzard, Stopsley and Toddington along with a drone from Harold, to the scene to control the fire and manage the incident.

"On arrival we found that there was also a large amount of rubbish including car tyres and batteries involved in the fire so the environment agency were called as a result.

"We left the scene in the hands of the environment agency at 12.48pm."

Leighton Buzzard