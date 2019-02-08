B&M bonus for KidsOut as new store opens on Leighton Buzzard’s retail park

Leighton Buzzard’s new B&M store opened on the Grovebury Retail Park on Wednesday, bringing more than 50 jobs to the town.

As part of the opening day process, colleagues nominated local charity, Kids Out, to be given some VIP treatment. They, alongside the Deputy Mayor, Cllr David Bowater, helped unveil the new store.

B&M opening Leighton Buzzard

The charity aims to give local disadvantaged children positive and fun experiences to help them create a better future for themselves. They do this through a variety of services such as Fun Days, a Toy Box service and much more.

As a thank you for all of the hard work they do in the community, and for helping to open the new B&M store, the charity were handed £250 worth of vouchers to spend in store. B&M also donated a number of toys for the Mayor’s Spring Fayre on March 30.

Store manager, Paula Turney, said: “The team from Kids Out really stood out for us as they go the extra mile for local disadvantaged children in the community, we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work they do.

“We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”

B&M opening Leighton Buzzard

She added: “The new store has been really busy since the doors first opened on Wednesday and feedback from customers has been great so far.“

Subway, Pets at Home are also up and running at the retail park site. M&S Foodhall is down to open on February 20.

KFC, Costa Coffee and Topps Tiles have been unable to confirm their opening dates when asked by the LBO.

As previously reported, Aldi is looking to take over Wickes’ position as an anchor tenant on the retail park, subject to planning permission being secured from Central Beds Council.

B&M Leighton Buzzard

The discount food retailer is targeting the Grovebury Road site, but intends to keep open what would be a smaller base in Vimy Road as well.