Changes planned for Waitrose car park in Leighton Buzzard

Waitrose in Leighton Buzzard is intending to install what Central Beds Council had to abandon – an outside ANPR car park system.

The Waterborne Walk supermarket has applied to the council for planning permission to install three automatic number plate recognition cameras in its car park.

Last month we reported how CBC had scrapped plans for ANPR at the Hockliffe Street/Library car park due to adverse weather causing problems with ANPR at the council’s Ashton Square car park in Dunstable.

Britannia Parking intends to use a 3G router on the EE network to get the Waitrose system operable.

There will be no changes to vehicle or pedestrian access points to the car park and Waitrose says the new system will “help facilitate the availability of parking spaces for customers”.