Engineer sent out to fix Tiddenfoot’s small pool as lessons are cancelled at Linslade’s leisure centre

An engineer is coming out this afternoon to fix a problem at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre which has led to the small pool being shut for a number of hours today (Friday).

Tiddenfoot put out a message of social media this morning that the pool would be “closed until further notice” and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

That left the public wondering whether the problem would be rectified in a matter of hours or days, but a spokesman for Central Beds Council has told the LBO the pool should be open later this afternoon.

She said: “There has been a minor mechanical fault, which an engineer is coming this afternoon to fix. In the meantime, lessons are cancelled until 4.30pm, but SLL is hopeful that the small pool will be open thereafter. SLL will notify customers on social media as soon as it’s re-opened.”

UPDATE: The pool has reopened