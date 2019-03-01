Signs of regeneration in Leighton Linslade as residents and visitors get the message

A new way of communicating to residents and visitors has arrived in Leighton-Linslade.

Four electronic signs have been installed around the town to help increase the reach of the town council’s messages.

Cllr Steve Cotter and town clerk Mark Saccoccio

The first sign was installed at the station with help from West Midlands Trains Ltd and has been welcoming rail commuters and visitors to Leighton-Linslade for many months now. Now three more signs have been installed.

The signs – which have cost £7,000 apiece, plus £10,000 installation for each one – were funded as part of £320,000 worth of grants (covering three projects) that have been secured for the town through Central Beds Council’s Market Town Regeneration Fund and were co-funded by Leighton-Linslade Town Council. The funding aims to help make towns more attractive places for new visitors and to help encourage shoppers into local High Streets.

Councillor Steve Cotter, chairman of Leighton-Linslade Town Council’s Cultural and Economic Committee, said: “Reaching the growing population of new residents with information about their town is so important for building community pride, and ensuring that they know about local events and attractions.

“We don’t want people driving through the town and not stopping to shop, or to visit our parks. We need to keep selling the town, its businesses, attractions and services to make sure they are used, and to ensure that the town stays vibrant.”

Central Beds Council invited local councils to bid for a share of its £4million capital funding to help boost the economic potential of their towns. The fund targeted those towns facing pressures from housing and population growth. The money came from Central Beds Council’s own capital budget and has been helping to finance more than 30 programmes spread across the 11 participating local towns.

Cllr Nigel Young, Central Beds Council’s Executive Member for Business and Regeneration, said: “Our Market Town Regeneration Fund initiative provides significant money to help rejuvenate our important market towns, at a time when very few other authorities are investing in town centres.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Leighton-Linslade Town Council. The local projects will help ensure the vibrancy of the town, support its economic growth and give a boost for local businesses and employment.”

Alongside the electronic signs, the funding was used to help relaunch in the market in 2017. Architectural lighting will also be put in place later this year to highlight the local architecture. The lighting will run the full length of the High Street, and will help encourage visitors to remain in town into the evenings.