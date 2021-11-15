Businesses left 'devastated' after Stanbridge fire blazed in Leighton Road for eight to nine hours

Stanbridge businesses have been left devastated after a fire ripped through their building on Friday.

Firefighters were mobilised to the scene in Leighton Road at around 1.25pm as the blaze spread between units, while nearby residents were asked to close doors and windows.

It is reported that the fire raged for around eight to nine hours, with two business sites destroyed, and three others with "extensive damage".

Photo from the scene of the fire (Credit: Beds Fire & Rescue). The blaze did not start in Dynamic Repairs but the business noticed the smoke and alerted the emergency services.

Today (Monday) the LBO spoke to Dynamic Repairs, who raised the alarm after the blaze started in a neighbouring company's unit.

Carla Young, accounts manager, said: "It was a working day, myself and my husband were in and it was around 1pm when we noticed some smoke in the rear of our premises.

"My husband and I were running round, switching everything off, thinking it was something in the shop, but we had nothing on that would have triggered it.

"The smoke was getting thicker, it was coming in through the walls and the ceiling, so we went outside and my husband went up on the roof and saw smoke coming from the opposite end of the units.

Photo: Lee Bromwich.

"A couple of people were standing outside the premises where it was coming from, but the occupiers weren't in there."

Carla called the emergency services and initially four fire appliances and a water carrier were sent to the scene, before four more fire engines and an aerial platform from Luton arrived.

Carla said: "It lasted for around eight to nine hours and it was surreal. Just surreal. My husband was there in the cold the whole time; he wouldn't leave. It [Dynamic Repairs] is his baby.

"We are just numb and devastated at the moment, both realising our emotions, and just going through the process of how do we feel today; what can we manage today?"

Photo: Lee Bromwich.

Carla told the LBO that the police and a fire investigations unit were at the scene over the weekend (there is one big building housing the different business units), but that they are yet to hear anything about how the fire started.

She added: "It's an accident. There isn't anyone to blame. There are so many what ifs; we are just lucky that we are insured and safe, that's the main thing.

"No-one was hurt. You can replace a building, but you can't replace people."

Carla reported that the business unit where it started has been destroyed, that the businesses either side have extensive damage, a unit in the middle has burnt to the ground, and that her own business, Dynamic Repairs, has been left without a roof. There is also "horrendous" water and smoke damage to the business, while the electrics have been condemned.

However, Carla, who runs Dynamic Repairs with husband and director, Matt Young, said: "Myself and my husband are childhood sweethearts. We've been together a long, long time and been through a hell of lot together.

"We are really supportive of each other, and my husband said, 'Right, let's give this a go'. We opened up two weeks before lockdown.

"We really care about people that we have built up relationships with in the area and we want people to know that we are coming back. Working alongside my husband is amazing and I don't want that to end."

The couple are now in discussions with their insurance company and looking at the possibility of moving to another local unit.

Carla and Matt would like to say a huge thank you to the emergency services for their actions on the day and to their customers for their support.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for an update.