CCTV released after theft from car in Pitstone

Thames Valley Police is releasing a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to in relation to a theft in Pitstone.

Between 11.30am and 11.50am on Thursday 13 September, a silver Saab car which was parked at the College Lake Nature Reserve on Upper Icknield Way was broken into.

A blue purse containing bank cards and a leopard print cushion was taken. Two of the stolen bank cards were used later that day in shops in Tring.

Investigating officer PC Laurie Twine, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am releasing this CCTV image as I believe the man may have vital information that could help with my investigation.

“If you recognise this man, please let me know either using our online form, quoting reference number 43180292631, or by calling 101. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”