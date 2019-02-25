Chairman of LB First seriously injured in road traffic collision in Leighton Buzzard

The chairman of Leighton Buzzard independent traders’ group LB First has been seriously hurt in a road traffic accident.

Gennaro Borrelli was cycling near the Co-op in Waterdell, Leighton Buzzard on Wednesday evening when he was involved in a collision with a car.

Gennaro Borrelli

A Beds Police spokesman said: “We were called at around 8.25pm to reports of a collision between a cyclist and a car. The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

Mr Borrelli’s wife Luisa told the LBO that her husband was recovering at Luton and Dunstable Hospital having suffered a compound leg fracture and some bruises.