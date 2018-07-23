Community champion is named ‘most inspiring volunteer’ for work helping the homeless

A community champion from Stoke Hammond who works tirelessly to help the homeless was one of the winners at the MK Inspirations awards.

Trish Turner, who is a member of Leighton Buzzard Drama Group has devoted herself to helping people on the streets and was stunned to receive the ‘Most Inspiring Volunteer’ award at the ceremony.

She said: “I never expected it and I was over the moon. I had all of my family and friends there, so it was very special. Helping the homeless has always been something I was passionate about. I used to raise money for the YMCA, I’ve jumped out of a plane and taken part in a sleep-out in the past.

“At Christmas during the very bad weather, I thought to myself, ‘I’ve got to do more’.

“I put up a post on Facebook and Instagram and received an influx of donations from people, it really took us by surprise.”

Trish works alongside her “sidekick” – sister in-law Sian Taylor – and together they run action group Hope for the Homeless MK, delivering much-needed supplies to the homeless in Milton Keynes.

They are also supported by volunteers Madi Connelly and Kirsty Pool.

Trish said: “It is hard work. We get up an extra hour early but once we see [the homeless] standing there waiting for us, it’s so heartwarming that you forget about any tiredness.

“Some of them have no friends or family, all they have to give are their stories that they tell.”

Hope For The Homeless MK is self-financed and relies on support to keep its activities going. The group has arranged a family fun day at Linslade Car Boot, on Stoke Road, Linslade, on Saturday, August 4, from 11am to 4pm.

There will be a host of live bands, food stalls, bouncy castles and soft play, as well as a children’s football academy and appearances by Disney princesses. For details, see www.facebook.com/hopeforthehomelessmk.