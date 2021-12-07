Concerns grow for missing boy with links to Houghton Regis, Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for help to track a missing boy with links to Houghton Regis, Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard.

Charlie, aged 14, was last seen in Sandy on Thursday (2 December). He is 5ft 8ins and has short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red Puma hoody and red tracksuit bottoms, a black jacket and had a small man bag.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and urge anyone with information to please call 101 and quote MPC/2656/21.