Leighton Buzzard man who shared private sexual photos found guilty of voyeurism and jailed
Curtis Clarke, aged 39, of Grovebury Farm Close, committed the offences whilst living in Cumbria.
Carlisle Crown Court heard how Clarke had been in a relationship with a woman who then unequivocally broke the relationship off. But Clarke sent a string of unwanted messages and letters.
Cumbria Constabulary said: "Clarke was told repeatedly to stop but his behaviour culminated in attempts to humiliate the woman by putting up posters of her with intimate images taken from a video he had recorded without her consent.
"One of the posters, put up near the victim’s home, included her personal details.
"As well as the voyeurism offences, Clarke had admitted two counts of disclosing private sexual photos."
Clarke was sentenced to 29 months in prison at Carlisle Crown Court on September 13.
Detective Constable Charlotte Jones said: “Clarke’s actions were a despicable attempt to humiliate a former partner who had made it clear she wanted nothing more to do with him.
“She showed incredible bravery and resilience in coming forward and speaking to police, as well as throughout the court process, resulting in the sentence handed down today.
“Such behaviour is indefensible and we will support anyone who comes forward as a victim whilst working with them to bring the offender to justice.”