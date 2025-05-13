Two arrested after Bedfordshire man is stabbed
Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing at a house.
The victim – a 37-year-old man from Bedfordshire – was taken to hospital following the incident in Ashdown Drive, Crawley, on Monday, May 5.
Robert Conn, 45, of Irving Walk, Crawley, and Kailem Williamson, 18, of no fixed address, have both been charged with committing grievous bodily harm.
They appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 6, where they were remanded in custody for a preliminary hearing at a court location yet to be set on June 3.