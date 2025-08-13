11-year-old boy attacked and man in 50s threatened by armed and masked cyclists in Leighton Buzzard

An 11-year-old boy was attacked and a man in his 50s threatened by armed robbers on the same day in Leighton Buzzard.

The boy was attacked in Pages Park between 6pm and 7pm on Sunday, August 10, when a man tried to take his bike.

The suspect is described as white, in his 20s, with black hair. It is understood he was wearing a black or white T-shirt and black trousers at the time.

Earlier that same day, a man in his 50s was walking on Heath Road when he was approached by two men on bikes who threatened him with weapons and stole cash.

The robbery happened between 10.30am and 11am. The suspects, who are believed to have been wearing balaclavas and tracksuits, were travelling on a white electric bike and a green pushbike.

Police have stepped up high visibility patrols in the area, but do not believe the two crimes are connected.

Detective Ryan Farmer, from Bedfordshire’s Crime Investigation Department, said: “We are continuing to follow various lines of enquiry but also need the support and additional information from members of the public.

“We would particularly encourage anyone with information, dashcam or ring doorbell footage, or who witnessed the incident to get in touch.”

If you have information, go online or call 101 quoting 251 of 10 August for the robbery where the man was threatened, or 40/38340/25 for the attempted robbery of the 11-year-old.