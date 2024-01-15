24 Hours in Police Custody: Tonight's episode about a corrupt Bedfordshire copper may be a rerun but it's good one
After returning to our screens in December with four specials played out over two months, tonight’s 24 Hours in Police Custody is a rerun. But fear not, it’s still a good’un.
We’ve had an armed siege in Bedford; a pervert whose behaviour escalated from filming women without their consent to raping a woman in Leighton Buzzard; the Grindr double rapist from Bedford and last week’s double murder in Houghton Regis.
And tonight’s rerun is about a bent copper Gareth Suffling who was jailed after blackmailing a man for using a Luton prostitute
It was while he was working as a detective constable that he wrote a letter to the victim demanding £1,000 for him to keep quiet and not spill the details to his family, friends and work colleagues.
Suffling had used the Police National Computer to carry out a registered owner’s check on the victim’s vehicle and had even been in contact with the prostitute.
Needless to say, the detective was dismissed from the force for gross misconduct and was also jailed for a total of 18 months.
You can catch the episode on Channel 4 tonight (Monday) at 9pm.