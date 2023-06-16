62-year-old man from Heath and Reach jailed for a decade over sexual assault of men and teenager

A man from Heath and Reach has been jailed for 10 years after being convicted of sexually assaulted two young men and a teenage boy.

A statement released by Bedfordshire Police said Luton Crown Court heard that Martin Sharrett, 62, sexually assaulted the three victims on separate occasions. One of the victims was a teenager under the age of 16 when he was assaulted. The two men were in their 20s, police said.

Sharrett, of Linslade Road, Heath and Reach, had denied the offences but was found guilty by a jury, police said.

He was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Monday (June 12) to a total of 10 years in prison, with a further three years on licence. He will be under a sexual harm prevention order when he is released.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: "His Honour Judge Evans KC said Sharrett was a ‘dangerous offender’ and handed him the maximum sentence for the severity of the case."

Detective Constable Sarah Brookes from Bedfordshire Police said: “Sharrett has left them having to deal with the trauma of being sexually assaulted."

The three victims were commended for coming forward.

DC Brookes added: “I applaud all three victims for coming forward and supporting our investigation. It wasn't easy for any of them, having to re-live what they went through, but their actions resulted in Sharrett being brought to justice.

“He will now spend time behind bars where he will be unable to cause any more harm.”

She encouraged anyone who has been the victim of sexual assault to come forward and report it - no matter when it took place.