Prime Minister Keir Starmer holds a roundtable meeting with Sarah Simpkin from the Children's Society (L) and writer Jack Thorne (R) of Adolescence, inside 10 Downing Street on March 31, 2025 in London. Image: JACK TAYLOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

A Central Bedfordshire councillor is calling for a stricter use of social media in schools in response to hard-hitting Netflix drama, Adolescence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four part fictional series follows the story of 13-year-old Jamie, who is accused of murdering a girl in his class.

The story leads viewers down a disturbing path, as a forensic psychologist discovers Jamie's views towards women – which stem from his access to online material promoting misogyny known as 'The Manosphere', and bullying he has received on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Mark Versallion (Heath and Reach) is now calling on Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) to ensure its schools have a "consistent policy" towards social media – and for tighter controls.

Clockwise from top left: Cllr Mark Versallion; Prime Minister Keir Starmer holding a roundtable meeting with Sarah Simpkin from the Children's Society (L) and writer Jack Thorne (R) of "Adolescence", inside 10 Downing Street on March 31, 2025 in London; Cllr Steve Owen; CBC headquarters, Chicksands. Images: 1) CBC/ 2) JACK TAYLOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images/ 3) CBC/ 4)National World.

In response, Councillor Steve Owen, executive member for children’s services, said that the council is committed to supporting digital safety – and that it circulated helpful materials in schools in light of the TV series.

Councillor Versallion said: "As a parent of four teenage boys, I was naturally affected by Netflix’s Adolescence – everyone should watch it and parents, teachers and policy makers should act on it.

"How we protect children from harmful content on social media is a key question of our time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"...Given some people can’t help themselves be negative and hateful – even though it says more about them than their targets – stricter controls on social media are clearly a must for children.”

He added: "Thank you Netflix for agreeing to show it in schools for free. As the council’s scrutiny chair of children’s services, I will be asking CBC to look again at consistent and stricter use of social media."

Cllr Owen said: “We understand the growing concerns around the impact of harmful online content on children and young people. It’s more important than ever that parents, carers, and schools stay aware of what children are doing online and the potential risks they face.

“We regularly share guidance and resources with schools to support safe and responsible online behaviour, which are also shared with families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Following the Netflix series Adolescence, which has brought these issues to the forefront of many people’s minds, we circulated helpful materials in early March to schools to support further discussion.

“While individual schools set their own mobile phone and social media policies, most already have robust systems to minimise online harm and distraction. We remain committed to supporting consistent, joined-up approaches to digital safety across Central Bedfordshire.”

Detective Inspector Rebecca Dilley, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “We are seeing more and more children becoming victims of sexual abuse through online games, social networking sites and apps, which they can access through devices including tablets, mobiles, and games consoles.

“There has also been a rise in children and young people creating photos and videos of themselves and sharing them online, or with other people via messaging or social media apps, which is often known as ‘sexting’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Cyber Protect and Prevent team and Education and Diversion team work with schools to educate young people of the potential dangers of being active online, and our #Endgame online safety campaign was launched last summer and provides both teenagers and their parents/carers with information on how to recognise any signs of grooming, the consequences of sending explicit images, what to do if they have any concerns and highlighting what support is available.”