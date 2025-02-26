Almost a dozen XL bullies euthanised after seizure by Bedfordshire Police

XL bully dog called Riz. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Almost a dozen suspected XL bullies were euthanised after being seized by Bedfordshire Police last year, new figures reveal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It became illegal to breed, exchange or advertise an XL bully dog as of December 31, 2023. A month later, it became a criminal offence to own this breed of dog without an exemption certificate.

The offence falls under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, where dogs can also be seized and euthanised for being "dangerously out of control".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A freedom of information request by RADAR shows 48 of the 94 banned and dangerous dogs seized by Bedfordshire Police in 2024 were suspected to be XL bullies.

The data also shows 52 banned or dangerous dogs seized by police were euthanised last year, including 11 XL bullies.

This figure can also cover dogs seized from previous years but put down in 2024.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: "We all want to live in communities that are safe and we need a clear strategy for dealing with dangerous dogs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: "It's heart breaking to hear about anyone who has been injured by a dog or families who have lost a loved one in a dog-related incident.

"But it's also devastating to hear about so many dogs who have lost their lives simply because they are considered to be a certain type."

They said many banned dogs were likely "much-loved family pets" that had shown no sign of dangerous behaviour, but will come to the attention of police "because of their looks".

The Government generally defines the breed as a large dog with a "muscular body and blocky head", suggesting "great strength and power for its size".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the 36 police forces in England and Wales that provided data, 3,464 suspected XL bullies were seized last year.

They accounted for around half of the 7,004 suspected banned or dangerous dogs seized by police.

And of the 33 forces with full data on euthanasia, 2,409 banned or dangerous dogs were put down last year. XL bullies accounted for 1,275 – or 53 per cent – of them.

The animal welfare charity has campaigned against breed-specific legislation, warning there is "no robust scientific evidence" that it effectively protects public safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: "We will remain opposed to this approach because it not only fails to reduce dog bites but also significantly impacts dog welfare."

They added aggressive behaviour is "complex" and comes down to genetics and lifetime experiences, adding XL bullies are not more likely to show aggression than any other type of dog despite their size.

"Tackling dog bites is a complex issue but initiatives which promote and ensure responsible breeding and dog ownership are key. We have long called on the UK Government to consider such alternative approaches," they said.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said over 57,000 XL bullies have been registered with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A government spokesperson said: "The ban on XL bullies is there to protect public safety and we expect all XL bully owners to comply with the strict conditions.

"Ongoing dog attacks show we need to do more to protect public safety.

"We will continue to encourage responsible dog ownership across all breeds of dog and to consider whether the current dog control rules are sufficient to ensure communities are protected."