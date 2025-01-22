Amazon investigating after uninsured parcel delivery driver caught out near Leighton Buzzard

The parcels are unloaded from the van. Image: Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team.

Leighton Buzzard Community Policing team caught an uninsured parcel delivery driver – and Amazon says it is investigating.

Officers stopped the vehicle on the A5 northern bypass yesterday (January 21).

Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team stated: "If your parcels are delayed today, please accept our apologies.

"However, the driver of this van thought it was acceptable to have no insurance to cover the journey and as such the vehicle has been seized and the driver reported for court."

Police confirmed that all the parcels were collected via another driver.

A number of the parcels were from Amazon.

A spokesman for the company, said: "We have very high standards for our delivery service providers. We’re investigating."