Appeal launched after Leighton-Linslade Town Councillor knocked off bike by HGV and left injured on roadside

A Leighton-Linslade Town Councillor was knocked off his bicycle last Thursday and an appeal has now been launched to find the driver.

Cllr Steve Owen (Lib Dem), of Barnabas Ward, was cycling home on the morning of June 10 when he was hit by a lorry and thrown to the ground.

He was left with a multiple bruising, scrapes, concussion, and two broken bones in his hand, while no other drivers stopped at the scene to help.

Cllr Owen, photo: Leighton-Linslade Town Council. Right: The junction of Stoke Road and Golden Riddy. Photo: Google Maps.

Leighton-Linslade Town Councillor Russ Goodchild, fellow colleague and leader of the Liberal Democrats, told the LBO: "I think he was on his way home, got to the junction Stoke Road and Golden Riddy, just yards from where he lives, when this HGV went past and just clipped him and sent him flying.

"The thing is that a number of cars went past but didn't stop [to help]. He would have been struggling to get home.

"It's a bit of an indictment on today's society and some people think the same - that nobody cares about anybody else."

Cllr Owen hit his head on the concrete base of a sewage vent pipe, which left him with concussion and a badly damaged helmet.

He was able to seek medical help that afternoon and is now on the mend and well enough to drive.

Meanwhile, Cllr Goodchild posted an appeal on the Nextdoor social media site to see if anyone had witnessed the accident.

Cllr Goodchild added: "There's been a huge reaction from it, with sympathy for Cllr Owen. Obviously a lot of cyclists are in sympathy with it and a lot [of residents] were saying: 'What's wrong with people not stopping to help?'"

Urging people to supply information, Cllr Goodchild concluded: "I'd encourage them to come forward. Obviously it looks like the driver didn't know, but at the same time they weren't giving him [Cllr Owen] enough berth.

"We had a lorry driver comment who was very sympathetic and said that you need to leave wobble room.

"Perhaps there were some dash cams in the area, or someone may have one of those new fangled [Ring] doorbells. It's just a chance."

Cllr Goodchild says that the Town Council has also sent Cllr Owen a Get Well Soon card.

The LBO has contacted Beds Police for a comment.