Arrests after suspicious duo crash into telephone mast during police chase in village near Wing

Two people were arrested by the police after they tried to escape on foot
By James Lowson
Published 21st Nov 2023, 09:23 GMT
Two motorists fleeing from the police hit a telephone mast in a village near Wing on Saturday evening (18 November).

Two people were detained by the police in Mursley after trying to flee from officers first in a car, and then on foot.

Thames Valley Police revealed the pair were in a vehicle flagged by officers as part of a crackdown on rural burglaries in the Wing area.

Police at the scene this weekendPolice at the scene this weekend
A police force spokesperson has stated that officers spotted a vehicle that was being driven in a suspicion manner.

Police intelligence showed the vehicle had no insurance and was being used by a trade company.

When officers tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver did not stop.

The Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “The offending driver’s talent ran out after a short distance and the vehicle crashed into a field.”

Officers apprehended the offenders after they attempted to escape on foot.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed no members of the public were injured during the chase and that repairs to the telephone pole, hit by the offenders, are ongoing.

Police warn that people living in Mursley may face disruption due to the phone line damage. Thames Valley Police is continuing to make enquiries into the incident.