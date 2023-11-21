Arrests after suspicious duo crash into telephone mast during police chase in village near Wing

Two people were arrested by the police after they tried to escape on foot

Two motorists fleeing from the police hit a telephone mast in a village near Wing on Saturday evening (18 November).

Thames Valley Police revealed the pair were in a vehicle flagged by officers as part of a crackdown on rural burglaries in the Wing area.

A police force spokesperson has stated that officers spotted a vehicle that was being driven in a suspicion manner.

Police intelligence showed the vehicle had no insurance and was being used by a trade company.

When officers tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver did not stop.

The Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “The offending driver’s talent ran out after a short distance and the vehicle crashed into a field.”

Officers apprehended the offenders after they attempted to escape on foot.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed no members of the public were injured during the chase and that repairs to the telephone pole, hit by the offenders, are ongoing.