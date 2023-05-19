Bedfordshire Police has been rated as ‘good’ for how it tackles serious and organised crime in the county.

The report published today (May 19) by His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) praised the police’s work to prevent organised crime – including county drug lines, modern slavery and gun offences.

Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst said he was ‘incredibly proud’ to see the positive recognition of the approach in the county. He said: “We face significant challenges from this threat and with our partners have prioritised our response to criminals who engage in organised crime in order to protect our communities.

The report was published today

“I believe we have continued to make further progress since this inspection and we will not rest in our efforts to pursue and disrupt organised crime in our county.”

Leadership, high awareness of issues among community officers and good analysis of organised crime threats were found to be key pillars of the work in Bedfordshire.

In the year to May 31, 2022, the force carried out 248 stings against organised crime gangs. Illegal drugs worth at least £4.3 million were taken off the streets last year – almost 23kg of cocaine and heroin and 6,500 cannabis plants.

Bedfordshire Police’s collaboration with the county’s Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit was commended for its work with young people and their families at risk of getting involved in things like county lines.

Police and Crime Commissioner Festus Akinbusoye said: “This is tremendous recognition for the tireless work our officers, staff and partner organisations are doing to tackle the most serious criminality we face in Bedfordshire.”

He added that the report was an ‘excellent endorsement’ of the force’s approach to serious crime but he wants to see even more – done.

