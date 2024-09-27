Bedfordshire Police King Charles III badge. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A Bedfordshire police officer has plead guilty to a list of child sex offences – and banned from the profession for life.

Elliot Wright, 29, is currently awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of inciting the sexual exploitation of a child, arranging the sexual exploitation of a child, child abduction, paying for the sexual services of a girl aged 16 or 17, causing or inciting a child to take part in prostitution or pornography and perverting the course of justice.

A further charge of misconduct in a public office, which he denied, has been ordered by the court to lay on his file.

The offences took place while he was working as an officer for Bedfordshire Police in the collaborated Roads Policing Unit.

Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst said: “I have an absolute standard when it comes to the expectation of my officers, and there is no room for those who break the law or abuse their position in any way.

“Police officers are trained to identify vulnerability so they can protect people from harm. Wright used that training, and his position as a police officer, to abuse some of the most vulnerable young girls for his own means.

“The actions of this officer have significantly damaged the trust of the public and have made the job of those who continue to do their very best to serve the public even harder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is categorically no place in this, or in any police force, for anyone who behaves in this way.”

An accelerated misconduct hearing on Friday (27 September) found Wright had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour of Honesty and Integrity, Authority, Respect and Courtesy, and Discreditable Conduct and that it amounted to gross misconduct.

The Chief Constable ruled he would have been dismissed, had his employment not already been terminated following the removal of his vetting.

Wright has also been placed on the College of Policing Barred list, which bans him from ever returning to policing or similar professions.

He will be sentenced for the criminal offences in October.