Bedfordshire Police staff member charged with sex offences – including rape
A staff member at Bedfordshire Police is due to appear in court today (Monday) after he was charged with multiple sexual offences, including rape.
On Saturday (June 1), Harry Blumire, 22, was arrested in Kettering by Northamptonshire Police. He will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning.
Bedfordshire Police said the case will remain with the force in Northamptonshire and Blumire has been suspended.