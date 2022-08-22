Bedfordshire Police to get £520k to patrol our most violent streets

Officers will be stepping up patrols in areas most affected by violent crime after Bedfordshire Police were awarded more than £520,000.

The Home Office confirmed the major boost in a letter to Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Festus Akinbusoye.

The funding will allow officers to carry out additional regular high-visibility patrols in so-called hotspot areas for violent crime.

While the funding confirmation is only for the current financial year, it is part of a three-year funding settlement which should see further funding coming into Bedfordshire to tackle violent crime for the foreseeable future.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “The people of Bedfordshire deserve to walk their streets and be confident that they, and their family members, will make it home safely.

"We know that targeted, intensive police patrols in hotspot areas of violence has a real impact on crime reduction so I am very pleased to provide Bedfordshire Police with even more funding to develop this tactic.

“With 125 additional police officers already recruited through our police uplift programme and more on the way, this will bolster the force’s front line efforts tackling serious violence."

Since April the force has carried out more than 700 hours of dedicated patrols across the county and have:

Arrested 33 people following stop and searches

Seized two knives and two firearms

Recovered hundreds of pounds worth of drugs and £1,300 of cash

PCC Mr Akinbusoye said: “We have seen strong evidence that having a police presence out on patrol, even for just a short time, can cut serious violence in areas most affected by violent crime by around a quarter.

“I know how important it is for our communities to see a visible police presence and this extra funding will help us do that.

“While enforcement is important, I want us to continue our relentless focus on prevention, signposting young and vulnerable people to support services and other activities which will stop them becoming embroiled in this lifestyle.”