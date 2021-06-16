Beds PCC invites Leighton Buzzard and Linslade residents to virtual meeting to discuss policing priorities

Leighton-Linslade residents are being invited to attend a virtual meeting with Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Festus Akinbusoye, next week.

As part of his pledge to support the community in having trust and confidence in the force, Mr Akinbusoye will be working together with the Community Policing team and local council to discuss what the priorities are in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade and how to best support dealing with them.

The meeting on Thursday, June 24, will allow the PCC and local police officers to understand first-hand from the public the issues they are facing in their community. Together, they will then set the priorities and make plans to tackle these as part of the Community Days of Action initiative. Details of how to sign up for/join the meeting and what time it starts have not yet been supplied.

Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Festus Akinbusoye

As part of Central Bedfordshire Council’s Days of Action, the Community Policing team will join the council on Tuesday, July 13. The Community Days of Action are planned events where the Office of Police and Crime Commissioner, local partners and the Community Policing team put in place measures to help tackle the issues reported by the residents. The Days of Action will then be reviewed and local residents will then be engaged with about the results.

The PCC said: "Understanding local need of the communities right across Bedfordshire is so important to my Police and Crime Plan. I am looking forward to working with our Community Policing Teams to support the people of Bedfordshire.”