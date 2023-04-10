News you can trust since 1861
Boy, 17, from Leighton Buzzard arrested on suspicion of raping two teenage girls by canal in Aylesbury

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information in connection with a rape investigation in Aylesbury

Published 10th Apr 2023, 20:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 20:32 BST
A 17-year-old boy from Leighton Buzzard has been arrested on suspicion of raping two teenage girls by a canal in Aylesbury over the weekend.

Between 9.30pm and 10.10pm on Saturday evening (8/4), the victims, two girls in their teens, were on the canal towpath, near Park Street, Aylesbury, when they were raped.

A 17-year-old boy from Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of rape. He has been released on police bail.

Detective Sergeant Thomas Booth, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “This is a concerning incident but I would like to reassure the community that we are carrying out a thorough investigation.

“Our specialist officers are working to support the victims in connection with this incident.

“Members of the public may see an increased police presence while we continue to investigate and I would advise anyone with concerns to please speak to one of our officers.

“Anyone with any information relating to this incident should come forward.

“Also I would ask anyone who has CCTV, a dash-cam or a video doorbell to please check their footage and get in touch if it shows anything that could assist our enquiries.

“Those with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230154466.

“Alternatively, you can provide information completely anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”