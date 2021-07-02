Burglars pose as cops while wielding pickaxe in Leighton Buzzard raid

Police

The offenders smashed through a conservatory door of the property in Hadrian Crescent shortly before 1pm on Tuesday, June 29.

When confronted by the residents they said they were carrying out a warrant.

The victim called police but the men managed to steal two safes containing gold, cash and personal documents before making off.

The offenders are described as white and were wearing sports clothing and black masks.

One of the men was armed with a pick-axe.

Detective Constable Kevin Howes, from the force’s dedicated burglary team Op Maze, said: “This was a shocking incident in which the offenders brazenly pretended to be carrying out a warrant when confronted by the victims.

“We are dedicated to investigating serious crime in our communities and we are keen to speak to anyone who have witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time.”