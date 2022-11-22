The windows of the Co-op on Stanbridge Road were smashed in the early hours of Sunday morning (November 20), with the burglars snatching cash from the store. Officers believe the amount stolen to be just under £2,000.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "We are investigating reports of a burglary at the Co-op in Stanbridge Road at approximately 3.30am on Sunday. Anyone with any information can contact police via beds.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101 and quoting reference 40/66899/22. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or through crimestoppers-uk.org."