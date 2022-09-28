CCTV appeal after criminal damage to Leighton Buzzard High Street

CCTV images have been released by Bedfordshire Police after criminal damage in Leighton Buzzard High Street.

Bedfordshire Police believes that the men pictured in the two images can help with their investigations and is keen to identify them.

CCTV. Images: Bedfordshire Police.

If you recognise them or have information, call 101 or contact Beds Police online via https://orlo.uk/HY2yi quoting reference 40/52596/22.