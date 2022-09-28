CCTV appeal after criminal damage to Leighton Buzzard High Street
Police are hoping to identify these men – who may have vital information
By Jo Robinson
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 9:59 am
CCTV images have been released by Bedfordshire Police after criminal damage in Leighton Buzzard High Street.
Bedfordshire Police believes that the men pictured in the two images can help with their investigations and is keen to identify them.
If you recognise them or have information, call 101 or contact Beds Police online via https://orlo.uk/HY2yi quoting reference 40/52596/22.
You can also speak to officers based at Leighton Buzzard Community Fire Station in Lake Street.