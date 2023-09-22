This cow was injured n a suspected dog attack

Cows in meadows in Leighton Buzzard have been left bloodied after two attacks in the past two weeks.

Beds Wildlife and Rural Crime Team has branded the attacks “unacceptable”, saying that some of the herd of cattle in Ouzel Meadows were found in the river, while some had suffered injuries to their heads and ears.

The policing team said: “This is unacceptable. We believe these attacks happened in the early hours of the morning, around 4am. On both occasions, cattle have ended up in the river and some have suffered injuries to their heads and ears. Livestock worrying is an offence under the Dogs Act and will be prosecuted by our team.”

The team urged people who walk their dogs in the meadow to keep them on a lead. They continued: “If you know who may be responsible for this, please get in touch via 101, quoting crime reference 40/50557/23.”

Commenting on the team’s Facebook page, one user said: “2 cows forced into the water and this.. so sad. Someone needs to name and shame.”